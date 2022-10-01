KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $7.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.89. 1,697,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,646. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.