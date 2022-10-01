KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
