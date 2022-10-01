KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.95. 1,734,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,089. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.25.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.