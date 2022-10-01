KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.51. 978,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.