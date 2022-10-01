KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.70. 6,534,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

