KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 380,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,672,000 after acquiring an additional 253,022 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 131,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 89,024 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,838. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $184.94 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.