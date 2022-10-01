KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,932,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,210,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

