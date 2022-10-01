KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,116,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.