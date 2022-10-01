Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.01

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.01 and last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 41696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRYAY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,064.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2892 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

