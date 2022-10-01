Keanu Inu 1-Day Volume Hits $9,932.00 (KEANU)

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Keanu Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keanu Inu has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keanu Inu has a market cap of $557,813.00 and $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Keanu Inu Coin Profile

Keanu Inu launched on May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu.

Keanu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keanu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keanu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

