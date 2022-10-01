Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.84

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 4258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAMN. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities started coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kaman

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 921,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.