Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Juniper II Stock Performance

Shares of JUN remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Juniper II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Juniper II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Juniper II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Juniper II by 48.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Juniper II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

