JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €4.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €4.39 ($4.48) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.70.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

