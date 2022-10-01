Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,832.50 ($22.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3,004.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,046.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,038.48. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,588.38). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($483.64). Insiders have purchased a total of 220 shares of company stock worth $408,679 in the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

