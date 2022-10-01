Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jiya Acquisition Stock Performance
Jiya Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Jiya Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
About Jiya Acquisition
Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
