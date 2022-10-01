Jetcoin (JET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,624.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $36,866.67 and $29,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

