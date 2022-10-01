Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.40

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 38990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

