JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the August 31st total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $19.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.