Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $30,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA remained flat at $49.10 during trading on Friday. 142,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,352. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

