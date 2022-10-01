Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Sets New 1-Year Low at $108.15

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.15 and last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 4089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

