Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 876,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

