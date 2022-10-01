Jackpot Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Jackpot has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jackpot has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jackpot Coin Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,407,354 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jackpot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars.

