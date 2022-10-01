iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $51,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

