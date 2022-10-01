iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.3% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWO stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

