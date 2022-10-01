iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.