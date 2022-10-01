iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. 38,527,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,321,020. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

