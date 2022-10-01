iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Western Financial Corporation’s 10th Largest Position

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,621 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

