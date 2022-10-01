iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.67. 48,895,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

