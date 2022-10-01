iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 8,421,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,144. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
