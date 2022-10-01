iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 8,421,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,144. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.

