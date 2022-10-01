Iridium (IRD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $183.00

Iridium (IRD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Iridium has a market cap of $285,774.99 and approximately $183.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Iridium
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash.
Buying and Selling Iridium
