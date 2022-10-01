iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.60

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.60 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($1.97). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 163 ($1.97), with a volume of 96,094 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £179.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.57.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

