Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $17.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Invitae Trading Up 2.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 3.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after acquiring an additional 981,413 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $578.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

