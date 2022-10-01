Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 1st (ALE, ALGT, BCOR, DHC, GOLF, HTBI, LMT, PATK, SBAC, TGB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 1st:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

