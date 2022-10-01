Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 1st (ALE, ALGT, BCOR, DHC, GOLF, HTBI, LMT, PATK, SBAC, TGB)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 1st:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.