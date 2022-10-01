Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $28,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 64,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.