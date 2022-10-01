Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

PSCU stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

