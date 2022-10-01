Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $36.94 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.