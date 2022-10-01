Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 134,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $36.24.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
