Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 134,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,488,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 538,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,846,000.

