Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 346,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,690. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

