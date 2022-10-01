Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 928,950 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after buying an additional 554,816 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 375,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 346,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,690. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.