Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Lessened by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,416 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after buying an additional 190,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.