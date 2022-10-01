Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Down 4.4%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 882 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

