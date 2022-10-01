Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.94 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

