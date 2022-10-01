International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

International Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IPCFF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223. International Petroleum has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut International Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

