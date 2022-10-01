International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $112.00 at UBS Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.79. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

