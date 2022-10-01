International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.8% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.