Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.65.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.92.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,802,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

