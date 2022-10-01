Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEL. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 2,141.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 448,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 428,220 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Integrated Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.