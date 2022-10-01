Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.40. 293,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.09 and its 200-day moving average is $240.31. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

