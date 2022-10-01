Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) VP Sells $247,078.68 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GMS stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GMS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

