Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $60,240.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $56,675.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

