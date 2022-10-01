Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $60,240.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $56,675.00.
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of DBX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
