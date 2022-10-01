Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

CRSP traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.97. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

